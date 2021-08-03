Hill set to return to Hawks on one-year deal

Hill provided a veteran presence and vocal leadership last season, though he had to shoulder more minutes and responsibility than expected, as injuries added up. He averaged 4.5 points and three rebounds in 21.3 minutes per game, playing in 71 games and starting 16.

NBA free agency began 6 p.m. Monday, so teams could begin negotiating with free agents at that time. However, teams can’t officially sign free agents until 12:01 p.m. Friday.