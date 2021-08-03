ajc logo
Hill set to return to Hawks on one-year deal

Hawks forward Solomon Hill (18) wraps up Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) during the first half Sunday, April 25, 2021, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. (Ben Gray/AP)
Hawks forward Solomon Hill (18) wraps up Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) during the first half Sunday, April 25, 2021, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. (Ben Gray/AP)

Credit: Ben Gray

Atlanta Hawks
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
48 minutes ago

In the Hawks’ first move of free agency, Solomon Hill will return to Atlanta on a one-year deal, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Hill provided a veteran presence and vocal leadership last season, though he had to shoulder more minutes and responsibility than expected, as injuries added up. He averaged 4.5 points and three rebounds in 21.3 minutes per game, playing in 71 games and starting 16.

NBA free agency began 6 p.m. Monday, so teams could begin negotiating with free agents at that time. However, teams can’t officially sign free agents until 12:01 p.m. Friday.

