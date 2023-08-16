Hawks waive guard Vit Krejci

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta Hawks
By
53 minutes ago
X

The Hawks waived guard Vit Krejci on Wednesday. The team announced the move as they looked to settle their roster ahead of the coming season.

Krejci came to the Hawks via a trade with the Thunder in September, but played limited minutes throughout the season. The 23-year-old appeared in 29 games with the Hawks last season, as well as, three games for the College Park Skyhawks in the G League.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Hawks

In two NBA seasons with the Hawks (2022-23) and the Thunder (2021-22), Krejci averaged 3.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists on 40.7% shooting from the floor and 31.1% from 3 in 59 games.

Though the Hawks could carry up to 21 players during the offseason, they would need to make cuts before the season opens in October.

Here’s what the team’s roster looks like heading into training camp. It also includes restricted free agent, Trent Forrest, who the team tendered a two-way offer in June. Forrest can test the market and see if a team extends something else, before giving the Hawks a chance to match it.

PG: Trae Young, Patty Mills, Kobe Bufkin, Trent Forrest (RFA)

SG: Dejounte Murray, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Garrison Mathews, Wesley Matthews

SF: De’Andre Hunter, Saddiq Bey, AJ Griffin, Seth Lundy (two-way)

PF: Jalen Johnson, Mouhamed Gueye, Miles Norris (two-way)

C: Clint Capela, Onyeka Okongwu, Bruno Fernando

About the Author

Follow Lauren Williams on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

AJC EXCLUSIVE
Special grand jurors pleased with Fulton RICO indictment4h ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

BREAKING
Fulton DA proposes March 4 trial date for Trump, 18 co-defendants
3h ago

Credit: NYT

Georgia defendants say Trump indictment criminalizes aggressive lawyering
4h ago

Credit: NYT

TODAY'S UPDATES
Trump, allies will be booked at Fulton County Jail, sheriff says
3h ago

Credit: NYT

TODAY'S UPDATES
Trump, allies will be booked at Fulton County Jail, sheriff says
3h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

THE JOLT
Marjorie Taylor Greene blasts Kemp and floats VP, Senate bids
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Hawks learn dates for in-season tournament and the battle for the NBA Cup
Hawks announce exhibition games for coming season
Hawks set to take on Magic in Mexico City
Featured

Credit: Virginia Willis

RECIPES: Tasty ideas for using those fresh Southern summer tomatoes
7h ago
Fulton court clerk admits to accidental post of ‘fictitious’ Trump indictment
Who’s who in the Georgia Trump indictment
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top