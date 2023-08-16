Hawks waive guard Vit Krejci

The Hawks waived guard Vit Krejci on Wednesday. The team announced the move as they looked to settle their roster ahead of the coming season.

Krejci came to the Hawks via a trade with the Thunder in September, but played limited minutes throughout the season. The 23-year-old appeared in 29 games with the Hawks last season, as well as, three games for the College Park Skyhawks in the G League.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Hawks

In two NBA seasons with the Hawks (2022-23) and the Thunder (2021-22), Krejci averaged 3.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists on 40.7% shooting from the floor and 31.1% from 3 in 59 games.

Though the Hawks could carry up to 21 players during the offseason, they would need to make cuts before the season opens in October.

Here’s what the team’s roster looks like heading into training camp. It also includes restricted free agent, Trent Forrest, who the team tendered a two-way offer in June. Forrest can test the market and see if a team extends something else, before giving the Hawks a chance to match it.

PG: Trae Young, Patty Mills, Kobe Bufkin, Trent Forrest (RFA)

SG: Dejounte Murray, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Garrison Mathews, Wesley Matthews

SF: De’Andre Hunter, Saddiq Bey, AJ Griffin, Seth Lundy (two-way)

PF: Jalen Johnson, Mouhamed Gueye, Miles Norris (two-way)

C: Clint Capela, Onyeka Okongwu, Bruno Fernando