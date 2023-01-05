Hawks’ Trae Young fifth among guards after first round of All-Star voting

The Hawks rank ninth in the Eastern Conference and sit 2.5 games away from the sixth-place spot. The top six seeds avoid the play-in tournament.

It has been a bit of a tumultuous season for Young off the court as well. The Hawks star guard has been tied to controversy following an incident at the team’s shootaround before a game against the Nuggets. Reports revealed that Young and Hawks coach Nate McMillan disagreed on the guard’s participation at shootaround. That resulted in Young’s absence on the bench later that night.

In addition to that, Hawks president of basketball operations Travis Schlenk took a step back. Then reports revealed McMillan contemplated resigning from his role.

This all comes as the Hawks have won only four of their past 10 games. They snapped a four-game losing streak Wednesday with a 120-117 win over the Kings.

Along with Wednesday’s win and a loss to the Warriors at the buzzer in double overtime, the Hawks have been playing competitive basketball lately. They’ll look to finish their first West Coast trip with wins over the Lakers on Friday and the Clippers on Sunday.