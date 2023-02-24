Hawks’ Trae Young expresses ‘love and respect’ for former coach Nate McMillan

Q: It seems like people focus on the contentious side of the professional relationship, as opposed to the personal side that you guys have developed. So how would you describe your relationship over these last couple of years?

A: Yeah, a really good relationship. I mean, we’ve won a lot of games with each other. And, even in times whenever the play-in games, and both of our days are out, and (we were) playing against two monsters in the play-in in Cleveland, a lot people probably thought we were out. And me and him, we talked about it at halftime and we found a way to win that game. There’s a lot of moments that people don’t really understand that me and him have had, and it’s OK. I mean, they’ll get brought up eventually. And I know I don’t tell anybody everything, but I kind of let y’all make up rumors of certain things about how I am and how my relationship is with certain people, but I just play basketball and everybody else around me, they know how I am. And they know the type of person I care about and all those guys, I care about. So, it’s tough.

Q: I‘m sorry to ask this again, but the perception of “coach killer” has come up. What do you think of that label and is it appropriate, or unfair, or anything like that?

A: Oh, people are gonna say what they got to say. I mean, a lot of players have played for a lot of coaches. So, I don’t look at it like that. I’m not looking at the next coach that comes in here or whatever. I’m just trying to, I’m trying to win championships. So, whatever it is, I’m just trying to win. So that’s all I care about.