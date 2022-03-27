ajc logo
Hawks to give away NFT during Fan Appreciation Night in April

The Hawks will celebrate Fan Appreciation Night on April 6 during the NBA team’s final home game of the 2021-22 regular season. (Atlanta Hawks)

Atlanta Hawks
By AJC Staff
27 minutes ago

The Hawks will celebrate Fan Appreciation Night on April 6 during the NBA team’s final home game of the 2021-22 regular season.

The Hawks will provide special giveaways throughout the game against the Wizards, the team said in a news release.

“The fans’ support during our home games this season has been amazing, and we are truly grateful for their support all season long,” Melissa Proctor, the Hawks’ chief marketing officer, said in the release.

One of the featured giveaways is a non-fungible token. The “Forever 404″ NFT features “Spirit the Hawk” and a digital commemorative ticket, the team said. The digital commemorative ticket will be distributed randomly and has different tiers of rarity: Starter, All-Star, MVP and Legend.

At halftime, “Master of Simon Sez” Steve Max will play a game of “Simon Says” with fans. After the game, each Hawks player will give a jersey to a fan on the court as a display of gratitude for support throughout the season.

To learn more about the “Forever 404″ NFT, visit Hawks.com/404NFT.

