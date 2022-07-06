Hawks’ Summer League coach Nick Van Exel ready to help players succeed in NBA

The Hawks have three players on their roster who are under contract and one who they likely will sign. The team signed Sharife Cooper and Chaundee Brown to two-way deals. On Sunday, the Hawks signed AJ Griffin to his rookie deal, but they have not inked a deal with second-round pick Tyrese Martin yet.

But Van Exel is ready to coach them into a position where they will succeed. He became interested in coaching when he was a player. He began to seriously consider it around 2003 when he was traded from the Mavericks to the Warriors.

He retired from the NBA following the 2005-06 season and decided to take some time off before getting into coaching. He acknowledged that if he could go back, he would have gotten into coaching right away.

“Knowing what I know now, I probably would have tried to get right into it as soon as I retire,” he said. “Because you know, this league is really out of sight, out of mind, and it was tough trying to get back in. So it took me, I think four or five years to get back into the NBA.”

He got his first gig as a coach with Texas Southern as an assistant coach before joining the Hawks the following year. After years of working under Larry Drew, David Fizdale, J.B Bickerstaff and now Nate McMillan, he’s ready to take what he’s learned into this opportunity.

With Summer League providing one of the first chances that rookies and other young players have to make an impression, Van Exel said he will stress the importance of the work they put in.

“I think the most important part for you for younger players is to work, work, work, especially in the summertime, and to pay attention to detail,” Van Exel said. “And if you want to play in the NBA as a young player, you have to gain the head coach’s trust. And by doing that you work hard, and you show you can play the game the right way. You make right reads on the offensive end, and you compete your butt off on the defensive end.”

A former Texas Legends (the G League affiliate of the Mavericks) head coach, Van Exel already has seen that the young Hawks players are putting the work in. He said that Cooper was working out four to five times a week at Georgia Tech with some other NBA players.

Now, he hopes to see Cooper step into a leadership role at Summer League to take the next step forward in his development.

“Thing is, his focus is really good right now in the summer,” Van Exel said. “So, for me personally, what I would like to see Sharife get better at is, or do more of, I should say, is, you know, picking up full court getting after guys and just being the ultimate playmaker, ultimate leader. You know, talking to guys keeping guys motivated, giving them good encouraging words and just leading, leading by example. And he’s been off to a great start this summer.”

The Hawks are set to open Summer League on Saturday against the Jazz.