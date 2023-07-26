Hawks set to take on Magic in Mexico City

BreakingNews
The Hawks will head to Mexico City for the first time in franchise history. They’ll take on the Magic in the team’s second international trip in the past two years.

The two teams are to face off Nov. 9 at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City. The NBA has played more than 30 games in Mexico since 1992, more than any country outside the U.S. and Canada.

Last season, the Hawks played two exhibition games against the Bucks in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.

“It is always a privilege to showcase our team, the city of Atlanta and the NBA in the Global Games,” Hawks and State Farm Arena CEO Steve Koonin said in a statement from the team. “We had an incredible time last year starting the season in the first NBA Abu Dhabi Games, and we are excited to connect with the fans in Mexico City and experience the wonderful culture there.”

The NBA Mexico City Game 2023 will air live in Mexico on ESPN, Star+, TUDN and NBA League Pass.

In addition to the game between the Hawks and Magic, the NBA and its partners will conduct NBA Cares community outreach initiatives, Jr. NBA youth basketball development programming and interactive activities that will bring the NBA experience to fans in Mexico City.

“We are looking forward to competing in this year’s NBA Mexico City Game and playing in front of their passionate fans,” Hawks general manager Landry Fields said in a statement. “It’s an honor to help the league continue to grow the game internationally and carry on the legacy of NBA games in Mexico. Our players and staff will have a meaningful experience representing Atlanta and visiting such a beautiful and historic city.”

Tickets go on sale to the public Aug. 19.

