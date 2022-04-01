ajc logo
Hawks say John Collins continues to progress through rehab activities

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins dunks during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins dunks during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Hawks
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago

Hawks starting power forward John Collins, out with multiple injuries, is continuing to progress through his rehabilitation activities, the team said Friday.

Collins is recovering from a right foot strain including a plantar fascia tear, plus a right ring finger sprain.

He is averaging 16.2 points per game this season and 7.8 rebounds per game.

The Hawks said Collins’ return to basketball activity will be dependent on appointments with foot and finger specialists, and consultation with the team’s medical staff.

The Hawks are 40-37, the first time this season they are three games above .500. They’ve won four games in a row and nine of their last 12 and host the Nets Saturday.

Despite having to carry on without Collins, the Hawks have clinched at least a spot in the play-in tournament but still hope to snag a spot in the playoffs.

“It’s certainly a challenge for the team,” Hawks coach Nate McMillan said in mid-March. “You lose your second-best player, in the sense of stats, 17 points, eight, nine rebounds a game. ... John’s our spiritual leader, he brings a lot of energy. So that’s a big loss to us. But again, it’s part of the game, injuries like that, there are opportunities for some other guys to step in and play, and we’ve got to be ready to play.”

Featured
