Atlanta Hawks

Hawks rookie sidelined again after another injury

Atlanta Hawks forward Mouhamed Gueye (18) drives during the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers of a NBA preseason game at State Farm Arena, Tuesday, October 10, 2023, in Atlanta. The Hawks won 108-107. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

By AJC Sports
Updated 29 minutes ago

Hawks forward Mouhamed Gueye, who has been injured most of his rookie season, suffered another setback earlier this week with a right elbow/forearm injury while on G League assignment with the College Park Skyhawks.

The team announced Friday that an MRI revealed a ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) sprain and that Gueye will begin rehabilitation and will be re-evaluated in seven-to-10 days. An update will be provided as appropriate. Gueye has missed much of the season after the team announced that he would miss extended time Nov. 12 after he underwent an MRI which revealed a right low back stress fracture.

