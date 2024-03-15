Hawks rookie sidelined again after another injury

Hawks forward Mouhamed Gueye, who has been injured most of his rookie season, suffered another setback earlier this week with a right elbow/forearm injury while on G League assignment with the College Park Skyhawks.

The team announced Friday that an MRI revealed a ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) sprain and that Gueye will begin rehabilitation and will be re-evaluated in seven-to-10 days. An update will be provided as appropriate. Gueye has missed much of the season after the team announced that he would miss extended time Nov. 12 after he underwent an MRI which revealed a right low back stress fracture.