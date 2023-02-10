X
Dark Mode Toggle

Hawks Report podcast: Trade deadline special

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Hawks
By AJC Sports
7 minutes ago

The Hawks have added some more young talent to their roster at the trade deadline. In this episode of the Hawks Report, Lauren Williams, Gabe Burns and Michael Cunningham break down how the Hawks got better and if it changed their postseason outlook.

Please follow the Hawks Report from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, iHeart, or wherever you get your podcasts so you don’t miss an episode.

For more podcasts, check out the AJC show page.

ExploreCunningham: Trades make Hawks better but still not good enough to beat East’s best

About the Author

AJC Sports
Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Pitch clock highlights new rules Braves will adjust to during spring training 5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Trades make Hawks better but still not good enough to beat East’s best
20h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

Hawks make flurry of moves ahead of trade deadline
13h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

These Braves will compete in the World Baseball Classic
17h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

These Braves will compete in the World Baseball Classic
17h ago

Credit: Danny Karnik

Georgia Tech stifled in second half by Clemson
3h ago
The Latest

Hawks grab season-best 59 rebounds in win over Suns
13h ago
Hawks make flurry of moves ahead of trade deadline
13h ago
Hawks weighing their options as Thursday trade deadline approaches
Featured

Credit: TNS

Burt Bacharach leaves behind lush trove of romantic songs
19h ago
Atlanta organizations offer ways to help offer aid after massive Turkey earthquake
Valentine’s Day, Super Bowl fun and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
23h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top