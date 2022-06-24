ajc logo
X

Hawks Report podcast: How did the Hawks do in the draft?

Duke's AJ Griffin (21) shoots over North Carolina's Brady Manek (45) during the first half of a college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: AP

Combined ShapeCaption
Duke's AJ Griffin (21) shoots over North Carolina's Brady Manek (45) during the first half of a college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Hawks
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
34 minutes ago

It turned out to be a normal draft night for the Hawks, but how will their new additions fit in?

In episode 37 of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Hawks Report podcast, beat reporter Lauren Williams digs into the two draft picks.

She discusses why AJ Griffin slipped out of the lottery and into the Hawks’ lap, how his game might fit into Atlanta’s system, why the Hawks didn’t make any major moves and what team improved the most on draft night.

You can subscribe to the Hawks Report from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts so you don’t miss an episode.

About the Author

Follow Lauren Williams on twitter
Editors' Picks
What are options for Georgia sports gamblers under current laws?4h ago
Hawks draft Duke’s AJ Griffin, Connecticut’s Tyrese Martin
13h ago
With World Cup secured, Atlanta pursuing other sports mega-events
1h ago
What’s the Hawks’ plan for first-round draft pick AJ Griffin?
30m ago
What’s the Hawks’ plan for first-round draft pick AJ Griffin?
30m ago
Why Georgia should legalize sports gambling
52m ago
The Latest
What’s the Hawks’ plan for first-round draft pick AJ Griffin?
30m ago
Hawks draft Duke’s AJ Griffin, Connecticut’s Tyrese Martin
13h ago
Former Sandy Creek star Jabari Smith picked third in NBA draft
18h ago
Featured
Police said a Buford charitable organization was really an undercover illegal gambling operation.

Credit: Chris Joyner

Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling
Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top