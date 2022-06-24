Hawks Report podcast: How did the Hawks do in the draft?

It turned out to be a normal draft night for the Hawks, but how will their new additions fit in?
In episode 37 of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Hawks Report podcast, beat reporter Lauren Williams digs into the two draft picks.
She discusses why AJ Griffin slipped out of the lottery and into the Hawks’ lap, how his game might fit into Atlanta’s system, why the Hawks didn’t make any major moves and what team improved the most on draft night.
