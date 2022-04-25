ajc logo
X

Hawks Report podcast: Hawks in serious trouble after blowout loss

Atlanta Hawks players react at the end of the fourth quarter in Game 4 of the first round of the NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena on Sunday, April 24, 2022. The Miami Heat won 110-86. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Hawks players react at the end of the fourth quarter in Game 4 of the first round of the NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena on Sunday, April 24, 2022. The Miami Heat won 110-86. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Atlanta Hawks
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago

The Hawks were hoping to build on their thrilling Game 3 win, but instead their season is in serious trouble.

In episode 29 of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Hawks Report podcast, AJC beat reporter and host Sarah K. Spencer is joined by reporter Gabe Burns to break down what happened in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference playoff series against Miami. The Hawks trail 3-1 in the best-of-seven series.

Our team will discuss how the Heat completely shut down Trae Young, the health of some of Atlanta’s key players, and what must change in Game 5.

You can subscribe to the Hawks Report from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts so you don’t miss an episode.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks
Gov. Brian Kemp (left) and former U.S. Sen. David Perdue sparred in the first debate of the Republican primary for governor on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at WSB-TV. (Photo: Miguel Martinez/miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Kemp, Perdue clash bitterly in first primary debate7h ago
Protesters opposed to Fulton County Schools' mask requirement hold up signs outside of the board's Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, meeting. Parents who sued the Fulton County school board over the district’s former mask mandate recently dropped their case after a new state law made the legal battle moot. VANESSA McCRAY/AJC FILE PHOTO

Credit: Vanessa McCray

Fulton County parents drop mask lawsuit against school district
2h ago
041822 Stone Mountain: Druid Hills sophomore Santiago Gonzalez-Cassavoy holds a sign reading, “Fix Our School!,” showing support of school renovations outside of the DeKalb County School System Administrative and Instructional Complex during a DeKalb County Board of Education meeting Monday, April 18, 2022, in Stone Mountain, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

OPINION: DeKalb response to Druid Hills High doesn’t inspire confidence
1h ago
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will wait until after the May 24 primaries to call in witnesses to testify about whether former President Donald Trump tried to illegally overturn election results in Georgia in 2020. (AJC and McClatchy File photos)

How can Trump fight Fulton’s election meddling probe?
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will wait until after the May 24 primaries to call in witnesses to testify about whether former President Donald Trump tried to illegally overturn election results in Georgia in 2020. (AJC and McClatchy File photos)

How can Trump fight Fulton’s election meddling probe?
Scenes from The Battery outside of Truist Park on Nov. 4, 2021. Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: BEN@BENGRAY.COM

OPINION: Braves not Truist to their word on new tax handouts
1h ago
The Latest
Hawks, Trae Young haven’t found answers against Heat defense
18m ago
Hawks’ Clint Capela has limited impact in return to lineup
7h ago
Heat defense stifles Hawks, who now face elimination in Game 5
8h ago
Featured
April 20, 2022 Powder Springs - Aerial photograph shows proposed area of the city of Lost Mountain in West Cobb on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Residential area near Lost Mountain Park is shown. The story plays on a fear shared by many West Cobb residents as they decide whether to incorporate the city of Lost Mountain. The county they call home is changing around them, and as conservative political power wanes in the growing Atlanta suburb, many feel helpless to protect their neighborhoods from encroaching development.(Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Business ties raise questions about Lost Mountain proponents’ anti-development message
‘We Ready’ rapper Archie Eversole’s brother, charged in his killing, denied bond
15h ago
Uncertainty in Atlanta amid Warner Bros. Discovery merger
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top