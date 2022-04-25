Hawks Report podcast: Hawks in serious trouble after blowout loss

The Hawks were hoping to build on their thrilling Game 3 win, but instead their season is in serious trouble.
In episode 29 of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Hawks Report podcast, AJC beat reporter and host Sarah K. Spencer is joined by reporter Gabe Burns to break down what happened in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference playoff series against Miami. The Hawks trail 3-1 in the best-of-seven series.
Our team will discuss how the Heat completely shut down Trae Young, the health of some of Atlanta’s key players, and what must change in Game 5.
