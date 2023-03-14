AJC Hawks Report podcast: Have Hawks made progress since Quin Snyder took over?

Exclusive
Rialto adds screen, modern projectors to better accommodate film screenings
In this episode of the Hawks Report podcast from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Hawks beat writer Lauren Williams chats with Bally Sports’ Brian Oliver about the Hawks’ progress since coach Quin Snyder took over two weeks ago.

