Hawks Report podcast: Delon Wright on the bench resurgence

The Hawks are 7-0 since the launch of the Hawks Report podcast from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. In this episode, Hawks beat reporter Sarah K. Spencer digs into the big comeback win over the Lakers, why Atlanta is on such a roll and the emergence of second-year center Onyeka Okongwu. Plus, backup point guard Delon Wright joins the show to discuss why the bench surging, contributing to the win streak and the life of a backup point guard.