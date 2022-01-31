Hamburger icon
Hawks Report podcast: Delon Wright on the bench resurgence

For Ep. 3 of the Hawks Report podcast, backup point guard Delon Wright sat down to talk about the surging Hawks bench.

Credit: AJC Sports

For Ep. 3 of the Hawks Report podcast, backup point guard Delon Wright sat down to talk about the surging Hawks bench.

Credit: AJC Sports

Credit: AJC Sports

Atlanta Hawks
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago

This is still the only undefeated podcast in the NBA.

The Hawks are 7-0 since the launch of the Hawks Report podcast from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. In this episode, Hawks beat reporter Sarah K. Spencer digs into the big comeback win over the Lakers, why Atlanta is on such a roll and the emergence of second-year center Onyeka Okongwu. Plus, backup point guard Delon Wright joins the show to discuss why the bench surging, contributing to the win streak and the life of a backup point guard.

You can subscribe now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify,Google Podcasts, Stitcher,Amazon Music, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts so you don’t miss an episode.

Sarah K. Spencer, a Georgia native and UGA alum, has covered the Hawks for the AJC since 2019.

