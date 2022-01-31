Hawks Report podcast: Delon Wright on the bench resurgence

This is still the only undefeated podcast in the NBA.
The Hawks are 7-0 since the launch of the Hawks Report podcast from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. In this episode, Hawks beat reporter Sarah K. Spencer digs into the big comeback win over the Lakers, why Atlanta is on such a roll and the emergence of second-year center Onyeka Okongwu. Plus, backup point guard Delon Wright joins the show to discuss why the bench surging, contributing to the win streak and the life of a backup point guard.
You can subscribe now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify,Google Podcasts, Stitcher,Amazon Music, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts so you don’t miss an episode.
About the Author
Editors' Picks