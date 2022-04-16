BreakingNews
HAPPENED OVERNIGHT: Arrest made in triple homicide at Grantville gun range, GBI says
ajc logo
X

Hawks Report podcast: Atlanta returns to NBA playoffs

Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young (11) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers' Caris LeVert (3) in the second half of an NBA play-in basketball game Friday, April 15, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)

Credit: AP

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young (11) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers' Caris LeVert (3) in the second half of an NBA play-in basketball game Friday, April 15, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Hawks
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The Hawks first trip through the play-in tournament is a success, but their reward is a date with the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

In Episode 25 of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Hawks Report podcast, AJC beat reporter Sarah K. Spencer digs into Atlanta’s thrilling postseason comeback in Cleveland to earn a spot in the playoffs.

Sarah will break down Trae Young’s huge night, why coach Nate McMillian says this team “is built for moments like this” and how they match up against Miami in the first round.

You can subscribe to the Hawks Report from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts so you don’t miss an episode.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks
Investigators made an arrest in the Grantville gun range triple homicide Friday.

BREAKING: Arrest made in triple homicide at Grantville gun range, GBI says9h ago
Five-day weather outlook for Saturday, April 16, 2022.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

SATURDAY WEATHER: Morning storms expected to drench Atlanta, outer suburbs
43m ago
Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker

Credit: AJC

NEW: Georgia candidates raise a crush of cash for 2022. It’s ‘just the beginning.’
38m ago
T’Rhigi Craig Diggs, 3, was struck by a bullet April 1, 2018, and killed. Christopher Cullins, 19, pleaded guilty in a DeKalb County courtroom Friday.

Credit: Family photo via WSBTV.com

Teen pleads guilty in 2018 shooting death of 3-year-old in DeKalb
13h ago
T’Rhigi Craig Diggs, 3, was struck by a bullet April 1, 2018, and killed. Christopher Cullins, 19, pleaded guilty in a DeKalb County courtroom Friday.

Credit: Family photo via WSBTV.com

Teen pleads guilty in 2018 shooting death of 3-year-old in DeKalb
13h ago
Tori Lang was found shot to death at a Gwinnett County park on July 28. Arrest warrants were secured for Austin Ford on Friday.

Credit: GoFundMe

Man charged in July death of teen found shot in Gwinnett park
15h ago
The Latest
Hawks’ Clint Capela suffers right knee hyperextension
8h ago
Hawks storm back to beat Cavs, advance to playoffs as No. 8 seed
9h ago
Hawks vs. Heat playoff schedule
9h ago
Featured
Eric Gavelek Munchel entered the U.S. Senate during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to prosecutors.

Credit: Department of Justice

Judge: Capitol riot defendant can download UberEats
18h ago
Will transgender sports rally conservative voters? Georgia GOP is banking on it
Georgia scales back on reporting of COVID-19 data
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top