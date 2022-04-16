Hawks Report podcast: Atlanta returns to NBA playoffs

The Hawks first trip through the play-in tournament is a success, but their reward is a date with the top seed in the Eastern Conference.
In Episode 25 of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Hawks Report podcast, AJC beat reporter Sarah K. Spencer digs into Atlanta’s thrilling postseason comeback in Cleveland to earn a spot in the playoffs.
Sarah will break down Trae Young’s huge night, why coach Nate McMillian says this team “is built for moments like this” and how they match up against Miami in the first round.
