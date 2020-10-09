Hawks owner Tony Ressler named to NBA Foundation board of directors

The NBA and Players Association on Friday announced eight inaugural members of the NBA Foundation board of directors, with Hawks owner Tony Ressler included on the list.
According to a joint press release, the board will “provide strategic direction with respect to programming and grantmaking as well as oversee the organization’s activities, working directly with all 30 NBA teams and their governors to support and facilitate sustainable initiatives in team markets.”
The search for an executive director for the board is ongoing.
One of the foundation’s goals is to economically empower the Black community, with the 30 team owners collectively contributing $30 million each year for the next 10 years toward that cause.
“The NBA Foundation will collaborate with all 30 teams, their affiliated charitable organizations and the NBPA to support national organizations and their local affiliates as well as local grassroots organizations to create change in team markets,” the press release said.
Here is a full list of the members:
- Harrison Barnes, Sacramento Kings Forward
- Gayle Benson, New Orleans Pelicans Governor
- Tobias Harris, Philadelphia 76ers Forward
- Michael Jordan, Charlotte Hornets Chairman
- Tony Ressler, Atlanta Hawks Principal Owner
- Michele Roberts, NBPA Executive Director
- Adam Silver, NBA Commissioner
- Larry Tanenbaum, NBA Board of Governors Chairman and Toronto Raptors Governor