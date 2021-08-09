Hawks open Summer League with loss to Celtics

Pritchard was 7 of 15 from 3 while missing his three attempts inside the arc, and the second-year guard had five rebounds and five assists. Carsen Edwards had 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Jalen Johnson, the 20th overall pick out of Duke, led the Hawks with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Skylar Mays and DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell scored 13 points apiece.