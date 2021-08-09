Hawks open Summer League with loss to Celtics

Payton Pritchard scored 23 points with all seven buckets coming on 3-pointers, and Boston beat Atlanta in the Summer League opener Sunday in Las Vegas.
Pritchard was 7 of 15 from 3 while missing his three attempts inside the arc, and the second-year guard had five rebounds and five assists. Carsen Edwards had 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists.
Jalen Johnson, the 20th overall pick out of Duke, led the Hawks with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Skylar Mays and DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell scored 13 points apiece.
The Celtics were down 81-77 in the final minute when Pritchard hit a 3, then assisted on the go-ahead 3 by Romeo Langford with 12 seconds left after Juhann Begarin’s steal. Langford scored 12 points. There were 13 lead changes, with neither team ever leading by more than 10 points.
A couple of hours before Atlanta and Boston tipped off to open the Las Vegas Summer League, the league announced the postponement of the Wizards’ game against the Pacers because contact tracing left Washington without enough players.
Atlanta is scheduled to play Indiana on Tuesday.