Hawks officially announce trade for Lou Williams

Williams brings a veteran presence, scoring off the bench and shot creation, something the Hawks’ second unit has still been struggling with. Rondo may be able to give the Clippers a boost in the postseason, and was a valuable mentor for young Hawks players, but didn’t produce much in 27 games with the Hawks this season.

“Being able to acquire a respected veteran in Lou Williams, one of the best scorers and playmakers off the bench in league history, and two second-round picks accomplished a couple of the goals we had,” Hawks GM Travis Schlenk said. “We are excited to see what Lou can add to our second unit as we try to finish this season strong.”