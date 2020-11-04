X

Hawks nearing deal to hire Nate McMillan as assistant coach

The Hawks are working on a deal to hire former Pacers coach Nate McMillan as an assistant coach, a person familiar with the situation confirmed to the AJC.

Credit: Kim Klement/AP file photo

By Sarah K. Spencer, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Hawks are working on a deal to hire former Pacers coach Nate McMillan as an assistant coach, a person familiar with the situation confirmed to the AJC. The negotiations were first reported by Marc Stein of the New York Times.

McMillan compiled a 183-136 record in four seasons with Indiana (3-16 in the playoffs) and never had a losing season during his tenure there. Although he and the Pacers agreed to a one-year extension in early August, McMillan was fired about two weeks later. This season, the Pacers went 45-28 and were swept by Miami in the first round; however, they were playing without Domantas Sabonis, who left the Orlando bubble with a foot injury.

McMillan’s contract details are being worked through now, so it shouldn’t be too long before this is made official, provided nothing falls through.

