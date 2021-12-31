Hawks’ Malcolm Hill added to health and safety protocols list

The Hawks’ reprieve lasted two days.
Malcolm Hill joined the list of Hawks players in the NBA’s health and safety protocols Friday. The forward signed a 10-day contract with the Hawks on Dec. 22.
Hill appeared in three games for the Hawks. He averaged 5.7 points and 2.0 assists in 15.3 minutes.
The Hawks have a roster of 26 players, with 12 players currently in health and safety protocols. De’Andre Hunter (wrist) and Solomon Hill (hamstring) are injured.
Here is the list of Hawks transactions since Trae Young went into the protocols Dec. 18, the day before a home game with the Cavaliers was postponed.
Dec. 18 – Trae Young placed in health and safety protocols
Dec. 21 – Clint Capela and Danilo Gallinari placed in health and safety protocols
Dec. 22 – Lou Williams and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot placed in health and safety protocols
Dec. 22 –Lance Stephenson and Malcolm Hill signed to 10-day contracts (Expire Dec. 31)
Dec. 23 – Kevin Huerter and Sharife Cooper placed in health and safety protocols
Dec. 23 – Wes Iwundu signed to a 10-day contract (expire Jan. 1)
Dec. 24 – Onekya Okongwu and Wes Iwundu placed in health and safety protocols
Dec. 25 – Clint Capela removed from health and safety protocols
Dec. 25 – Cat Barber and Malik Ellison signed to 10-day contracts (expire Jan. 3)
Dec. 26 – John Collins and Jalen Johnson placed in health and safety protocols
Dec. 27 - Delon Wright placed in health and safety protocols
Dec. 27 - Chaundee Brown signed to 10-day contract
Dec. 27 - Trae Young removed from health and safety protocols
Dec. 28 - Justin Tillman signed to 10-day contract (expire Jan. 6)
Dec. 28 - Bogdan Bogdanovic, Gorgui Dieng and Malik Ellison placed in health and safety protocols
Dec. 29 - Cam Oliver and Chris Clemons signed to 10-day contracts
Dec. 30 – Lou Williams removed from health and safety protocols
Dec. 31 – Malcolm Hill placed in health and safety protocols
