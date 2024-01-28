Hawks rule out Dejounte Murray ahead of matchup vs. Raptors

The Hawks will be without Dejounte Murray in Sunday’s matchup against the Raptors.

Murray initially was ruled as questionable with right hamstring tightness on the team on its injury report released at 4:30 p.m. The guard warmed up and was ruled out 40 minutes later.

The Hawks have leaned heavily on the guard as of late due to injuries. During the Hawks’ most recent two-game trip out West, the team was without guard Trae Young. Murray’s backcourt partner was placed in the NBA’s concussion protocol following the team’s lost to the Hawks on Jan. 20 and returned on Friday versus the Mavericks.