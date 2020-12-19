X

Hawks injuries: Dunn, Okongwu still likely to miss first two games

Southern California forward Onyeka Okongwu against Utah Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 in Los Angeles. (Kyusung Gong/AP)
Credit: AP

Atlanta Hawks | 1 hour ago
By Sarah K. Spencer, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Injured Hawks rookie Onyeka Okongwu was re-evaluated Friday, and he continues to undergo rehabilitation work, but is expected to miss the first two games of the season.

Okongwu, a forward/center who was the Hawks’ first pick (No. 6) in the draft last month, is participating in “modified team practice with contact, progressing towards unlimited team practice,” the Hawks announced Friday night in a news release. The team said that Okongwu will undergo another review Dec. 28.

Guard Kris Dunn (cartilage disruption, right knee) also will undergo further review Dec. 28, and he also is expected to miss the first two games of the season.

The Hawks open the season at 8 p.m. Wednesday against the Bulls in Chicago, and play at Memphis at 5 p.m. Dec. 26. The Hawks’ home opener is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Dec. 28 against the Pistons at State Farm Arena.

