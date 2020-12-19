Hawks injuries: Dunn, Okongwu still likely to miss first two games

Okongwu, a forward/center who was the Hawks’ first pick (No. 6) in the draft last month, is participating in “modified team practice with contact, progressing towards unlimited team practice,” the Hawks announced Friday night in a news release. The team said that Okongwu will undergo another review Dec. 28.

Guard Kris Dunn (cartilage disruption, right knee) also will undergo further review Dec. 28, and he also is expected to miss the first two games of the season.