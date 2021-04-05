Hawks’ Hunter undergoes minor procedure

Hawks small forward De’Andre Hunter had a minor non-surgical procedure Monday that will further delay his return.
Hunter will return at some point this season, according to interim coach Nate McMillian. The Hawks said in a news release that Hunter will “return to activity” after three days of rest following the procedure.
Hunter missed 23 straight games after injuring his knee against the Wizards on Jan. 29. Ten days after that game, he had a lateral meniscus debridement procedure.
The second-year player returned to the court in a 119-110 loss to the Clippers on March 22. He logged 20 minutes in that game and then another 25 minutes against the Kings on March 24. He was inactive the rest of the Hawks’ West Coast road trip.
In 20 games this season, Hunter has averaged 16 points and 5.1 rebounds in 31.3 minutes. He is also integral part of Atlanta’s defense and will be needed in the final 22 games, most of which are at home.
McMillan also said Monday that point guard Trae Young is doing fine. He was banged up last night, missing most of the fourth quarter. He participated in practice Monday. John Collins, out with an ankle sprain, did not practice.