Trae Young sits with injury as Hawks lose to Jazz

3. By a decent margin, the Hawks posted their worst shooting numbers of the season, shooting 32.7% (32-98) from the floor. Their previous low had been 37.4%, which actually came in a win Jan. 11 against a shorthanded Sixers team. John Collins led with 17 points (6-16 FG, 1-6 from 3, 4-4 FT) and Kevin Huerter added 16 (7-14 FG, 2-5 from 3), but Utah center Rudy Gobert frustrated Clint Capela, who went 3-for-14, tallying six points and 17 rebounds.

4. Both teams had a pretty lousy first half, with the Hawks held to 37 points on 30% shooting and still only trailing by eight entering the second. The difference is, the Jazz bounced back with a 35-point third quarter, shooting 58.3% from the floor, to take a 17-point lead going into the fourth. “We look like a team that’s missing a lot of offensive power and depth... If you’re shooting 30% for the game, it’s going to be hard to win, and it caught up to us in the second half,” Pierce said. “They got going a little bit. They got going in the pick-and-rolls, and we couldn’t match, with our offense.”

5. Tony Snell came off the bench to make four 3′s in the fourth quarter. He added 12 points and was 4-for-4 from 3 in 23 minutes. Granted, it came in garbage time, but it’s a sign Snell is getting healthier and can bring some scoring burst off the bench.

Stat of the game

32.7% (the Hawks were held to a season-low in field-goal percentage)

Star of the game

Jordan Clarkson (led Utah in scoring with 23 points off the bench)

Quotable

“Sometimes it just happens. Obviously, its ugly. Ugly game kind of all around. Sloppy.” (Huerter on the Hawks’ poor shooting night)