Hawks guard Kobe Bufkin to miss NBA Summer League

Second-year guard Kobe Bufkin won’t play with the Hawks in the Las Vegas Summer League after suffering a shoulder injury during Tuesday’s practice.

An MRI revealed findings consistent with a right shoulder subluxation (partial dislocation), and the team announced Thursday that he will be held out of summer action and is expected to make a full recovery ahead of training camp.

Bufkin, the 15th overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft, averaged 4.8 points and 1.6 assists in 17 games last season.

