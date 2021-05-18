Hawks guard Goodwin won’t play in playoffs

Hawks guard Brandon Goodwin has been diagnosed with a minor respiratory condition which requires treatment and will keep him out the remainder of the season, the team announced Tuesday.
Goodwin, who played at Norcross High School and Florida Gulf Coast University, averaged 4.9 points and 2.0 assists per game this season, appearing in 47 games. It’s his third season in the NBA.
The Hawks open the playoffs against the Knicks Sunday in New York. The Hawks are the No. 5 seed in the East, the Knicks are fourth.
The Hawks finished the regular season with a 41-31 record.