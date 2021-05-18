ajc logo
X

Hawks guard Goodwin won’t play in playoffs

Atlanta Hawks' Brandon Goodwin, right, goes up for a shot against Philadelphia 76ers' Matisse Thybulle during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, April 30, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Atlanta Hawks' Brandon Goodwin, right, goes up for a shot against Philadelphia 76ers' Matisse Thybulle during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, April 30, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: Matt Slocum

Credit: Matt Slocum

Atlanta Hawks | 1 hour ago
By Staff reports

Hawks guard Brandon Goodwin has been diagnosed with a minor respiratory condition which requires treatment and will keep him out the remainder of the season, the team announced Tuesday.

Goodwin, who played at Norcross High School and Florida Gulf Coast University, averaged 4.9 points and 2.0 assists per game this season, appearing in 47 games. It’s his third season in the NBA.

The Hawks open the playoffs against the Knicks Sunday in New York. The Hawks are the No. 5 seed in the East, the Knicks are fourth.

The Hawks finished the regular season with a 41-31 record.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top