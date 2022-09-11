Hawks great Lou Hudson inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame

Also honored were seven deceased members: Hudson, one of NBA’s first Black referees in Hugh Evans, former coach Larry Costello, international great Radivoj Korac and a trio of former Harlem Globetrotters in Wyatt “Sonny” Boswell, Inman Jackson and Albert “Runt” Pullins.

Lou Hudson of the Atlanta Hawks during a game in the 1970s against the Buffalo Braves. Credit: AJC file photo/Bill Grimes

And special tribute was paid to two-time Hall of Fame inductee Bill Russell, who made it in as a player, then as a coach. Russell died earlier this year, and the ceremony Saturday began with Hall of Famers Jerry West and Alonzo Mourning paying respect to the 11-time champion.

“Bill was the ultimate competitor on the court and a remarkable human being off of it,” West said. “And in his own way, he made all the lives he touched a little better. That’s why he’ll be missed, especially by those who were fortunate enough to know him.”

Added Mourning, who spoke of Russell’s work as a champion of social justice: “Rest in power, my friend.”

The Associated Press contributed to this article.