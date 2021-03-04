Hawks GM Travis Schlenk on trade deadline and John Collins

With all the rebuilding and moves made over the past few years of Schlenk’s tenure, Collins is the longest-tenured Hawk, in his fourth season in Atlanta. The Hawks made him a “competitive” offer going into this season, but the two sides weren’t able to reach an agreement for an extension, and therefore Collins will become a restricted free agent after the season, if he’s still with the team.

Schlenk said Collins is a big part of the Hawks, and emphasized the Hawks will have the opportunity to match any offer that comes his way. He said he can’t see the Hawks letting Collins “walk for nothing” in restricted free agency.

“John’s a big part of our team. I think he’s second on the team in scoring right now. We all know how effective he can be offensively with his ability to finish in the lane and to shoot the ball from the perimeter,” Schlenk said. “So we still view John as a part of our team, certainly. He’s made the decision this fall to go to restricted free agency, and that was his choice and obviously we respect it.

“But we’re going to have the opportunity to match any offer he gets. We’ll certainly make him an offer in free agency as well, and he’ll have the ability to see if he can get an offer from another team. But at the end of the day, we view him as part of our team, and I don’t see a restricted free agency situation where we would just let him walk for nothing.”

On whether the Hawks are are actively listening to trade offers for Collins, Schlenk acknowledged that teams have interest in him.

“We listen about all our guys, that’s our job, to see what the value of all our guys are,” Schlenk said. “John is a good young player, and teams have interest in him, no question about it. But we listen on all our guys, I guess is the short answer.”

Schlenk said the Hawks recognize what Collins brings to the table, and Collins doesn’t have to prove anything further for the Hawks to match an offer for him. Of course, it’s hard to pinpoint exactly what other teams will offer Collins, or exactly what they would offer in exchange for him via trade.

“I don’t know that I need to see anything from him, to match an offer for him, to be completely frank,” Schlenk said. “We know who John is as a player, we get how productive he is. He doesn’t have to prove anything to us.”

