Hawks fail to execute late in loss to Nets

Caption Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant exchange words during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore

2. Young became the first player in Hawks history to record five straight 25-plus point, 10-plus assist double-doubles, with 31 points, 10 assists, seven rebounds and two steals (he’s also the first in the league to do so since Russell Westbrook from March 26 to April 2 of 2017). But, Young struggled with turnovers, registering seven overall and two in the fourth. He scored six of the Hawks’ 14 points in the fourth, but took ownership for turnovers and not scoring more when they needed it most.

“I’ve got to do a better job of making some shots for us in the fourth. ... I’ve got to be better taking care of the ball,” Young said. “I’ll be better at doing that. Trying to force some passes into tight creases I could have been smarter about. And I’ll be better at. I won’t have that many turnovers.”

3. At 28.4 points per game entering Friday’s contest, Durant leads the league in scoring, and he looked the part leading the Nets with 31 points, plus six assists, five rebounds, three blocked shots and a steal. He added eight points in the fourth to help season the win. Harden added 20 points and 11 assists for a double-double. Overall, the Nets shot 49.5% from the field to the Hawks’ 39.4%.

4. Out since Nov. 27 with a left wrist sprain (as well as a stomach bug), Cam Reddish was back available to play for the Hawks Friday. He came off the bench to add four points and two assists in 17 minutes of play, with a smart kick-out to Danilo Gallinari (13 points, six rebounds) to give the Hawks a 91-89 lead entering the fourth quarter. Depleted on the wing with De’Andre Hunter (right wrist tendon surgery), Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle sprain) and Solomon Hill (right hamstring tear) out, getting Reddish back in the rotation is huge for the Hawks, even if his shot wasn’t falling Friday night. Plus, he brings length and intensity on defense, something they’re sorely missing.

5. Kevin Huerter led the Hawks with five 3-pointers, adding 19 points, three assists, three rebounds and two steals (like Young, though, he struggled with turnovers, adding four). Huerter is now shooting 55.9% (19-for-34) from 3-point range over his past five games.

Nets 113, Hawks 105 (box score)

Stat of the game: 14 (number of points the Hawks were limited to in the fourth quarter)

Star of the game: Durant (led the Nets in scoring with 31 points, adding three blocks)

Quotable: “It just can’t happen. ... When we’re trying to win games and we’re giving KD and James Harden extra possessions on the other end, we’ve got to do better. It’s simple.” (John Collins, who had 20 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals, on the Hawks’ turnovers in big moments)