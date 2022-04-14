Hawks face elimination for second time in as many games

The Hawks are quick to point out that last year doesn’t really matter now. Sure, there was valuable playoff experience gained last year, but this is a new season. It has presented its own set of challenges, lest we forget the COVID-19 outbreak that struck the team early on. This is a different roster, if only slightly. This isn’t the regular season.

“We don’t think about last year right now, honestly,” Bogdan Bogdanovic said about the mindset of playing without the benefit of a multi-game series. “We should all be focused on (this) game. We know what situation we are in, and we need a win. We need to get to the playoffs.”

The Hawks also are quick to point out that their 3-1 regular-season record against the Cavaliers this season doesn’t matter in one winner-take-all game, even one on the road where the Hawks have struggled this season.

The Hawks lost to the Cavaliers in the second game of the season and then scored at least 121 points in three consecutive wins. The last coming March 31 with a 131-107 home victory.

“We didn’t accomplish anything yet,” Bogdanovic said.