Hawks rally in second half but end season with Play-In loss to Heat in OT

All season long, the Hawks have shown they do not fear double-digit leads.
They just couldn’t finish the last one.
The Hawks erased multiple 12-point leads and Trae Young forced overtime with a tough drive in the final seconds of regulation, but the Heat singed in the extra session, grounding the Hawks, 123-114, on Friday night at State Farm Arena.
Young finished with 29 points and 11 assists and Onyeka Okongwu 28 points and 12 rebounds for the Hawks, who finished the season 40-42.
The Heat (37-45) became the first 10th seed to advance to the playoffs, with back-to-back wins on the road, following Wednesday’s win at Chicago.
The Hawks moved ahead, 98-92 with 5:06 left after a 3-pointer and dunk by Okongwu, but the Heat later regained the lead, 99-98, on a 3-pointer by Tyler Herro. Miami held a 106-104 lead in the final seconds, but Young hit a driving lay-up with 1.1 seconds remaining in regulation, and the game went to overtime.
The Heat dominated in overtime, going 5-of-6 on 3-pointers, including the first by Herro (30 points) that gave them a 109-106 lead that they didn’t relinquish.
