Hawks rally in second half but end season with Play-In loss to Heat in OT

Miami becomes first No. 10 seed to advance to playoffs.
Trae Young finished with 29 points but the Hawks' season ended after an overtime loss to the Miami Heat on Friday night.

By
48 minutes ago

All season long, the Hawks have shown they do not fear double-digit leads.

They just couldn’t finish the last one.

The Hawks erased multiple 12-point leads and Trae Young forced overtime with a tough drive in the final seconds of regulation, but the Heat singed in the extra session, grounding the Hawks, 123-114, on Friday night at State Farm Arena.

Young finished with 29 points and 11 assists and Onyeka Okongwu 28 points and 12 rebounds for the Hawks, who finished the season 40-42.

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) drives and is fouled by Atlanta Hawks guard Caris LeVert (3) during the second quarter of a NBA play-in tournament basketball game at State Farm Arena, Friday, April 18, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)

The Heat (37-45) became the first 10th seed to advance to the playoffs, with back-to-back wins on the road, following Wednesday’s win at Chicago.

The Hawks moved ahead, 98-92 with 5:06 left after a 3-pointer and dunk by Okongwu, but the Heat later regained the lead, 99-98, on a 3-pointer by Tyler Herro. Miami held a 106-104 lead in the final seconds, but Young hit a driving lay-up with 1.1 seconds remaining in regulation, and the game went to overtime.

The Heat dominated in overtime, going 5-of-6 on 3-pointers, including the first by Herro (30 points) that gave them a 109-106 lead that they didn’t relinquish.

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) drives to the basket against Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis, left, guard Kevin Huerter and center Nikola Vucevic, right, during the first half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game in Chicago, Wednesday, April 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: AP

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14, center), Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11, left), and Atlanta Hawks guard Caris LeVert (3) fight for a loose ball during overtime in the NBA play-in tournament basketball game at State Farm Arena, Friday, April 18, 2025, in Atlanta. The Heat defeated the Hawks 123-114. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Pinky Cole's Ponce City Market location in Atlanta, Georgia, 'Bar Vegan', during lunch time on April 5, 2024. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Jamie Spaar

