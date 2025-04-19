Hawks rally in second half but end season with Play-In loss to Heat in OT

Young finished with 29 points and 11 assists and Onyeka Okongwu 28 points and 12 rebounds for the Hawks, who finished the season 40-42.

1 / 19 Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) drives and is fouled by Atlanta Hawks guard Caris LeVert (3) during the second quarter of a NBA play-in tournament basketball game at State Farm Arena, Friday, April 18, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)

The Heat (37-45) became the first 10th seed to advance to the playoffs, with back-to-back wins on the road, following Wednesday’s win at Chicago.

The Hawks moved ahead, 98-92 with 5:06 left after a 3-pointer and dunk by Okongwu, but the Heat later regained the lead, 99-98, on a 3-pointer by Tyler Herro. Miami held a 106-104 lead in the final seconds, but Young hit a driving lay-up with 1.1 seconds remaining in regulation, and the game went to overtime.

The Heat dominated in overtime, going 5-of-6 on 3-pointers, including the first by Herro (30 points) that gave them a 109-106 lead that they didn’t relinquish.