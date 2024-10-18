Hawks drop exhibition finale, turn focus to season opener vs. Nets

The Hawks lost the finale of their four-game exhibition tuneup for the 2024-25 season Thursday falling to the Thunder 104-99 in Oklahoma City.
It was the third loss in the four games for the Hawks, who sat most of their regulars with the regular season set to begin Oct. 23 against the Nets. Jalen Johnson, who led the team with 21 points in Wednesday’s game, and hometown hero Trae Young were among several frontline players who didn’t touch the floor against the Thunder.
Kobe Bufkin played a team-high 36 minutes and responded with a game-high 31 points, four assists and three rebounds. Dyson Daniels had 13 points, eight rebounds and four assists in 23 minutes and Onyeka Onkongwu, who didn’t play Wednesday against the Heat, was one of four players with nine points for the Hawks in the loss.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the runnerup for NBA MVP last season, had six points in 20 minutes as the Thunder finished with a 3-1 exhibition record with the victory.
Next up -- the regular season opener against Brooklyn at State Farm Arena. In preparation for the 2024-25 season, the Hawks got some answers to some big questions during the exhibition period - including the readiness of rookie Zaccharie Risacher, who will back up star guard Young, as well as where they need to make defensive adjustments.
But before that, the Hawks will have to make some cuts to reach the 18 players allowed on a regular-season roster. The Hawks currently have 15 players signed to standard deals and three players on two-way contracts. The team signed both Kevon Harris and Daeqwon Plowden to Exhibit 10 contracts and they are the likely players the team could waive and send to its G League affiliate, the College Park Skyhawks.
