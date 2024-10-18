Hawks drop exhibition finale, turn focus to season opener vs. Nets

The Hawks lost the finale of their four-game exhibition tuneup for the 2024-25 season Thursday falling to the Thunder 104-99 in Oklahoma City.

It was the third loss in the four games for the Hawks, who sat most of their regulars with the regular season set to begin Oct. 23 against the Nets. Jalen Johnson, who led the team with 21 points in Wednesday’s game, and hometown hero Trae Young were among several frontline players who didn’t touch the floor against the Thunder.

Kobe Bufkin played a team-high 36 minutes and responded with a game-high 31 points, four assists and three rebounds. Dyson Daniels had 13 points, eight rebounds and four assists in 23 minutes and Onyeka Onkongwu, who didn’t play Wednesday against the Heat, was one of four players with nine points for the Hawks in the loss.