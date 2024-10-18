Atlanta Hawks

Hawks drop exhibition finale, turn focus to season opener vs. Nets

Hawks Thunder basketball
Hawks Thunder Basketball
Hawks Thunder Basketball
Hawk Thunder basketball
Hawk Thunder Basketball
Hawks Thunder Basketball
1 / 6
Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) shoots over Oklahoma City Thunder forward. Chet Holmgren (7) during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)
By AJC Sports
46 minutes ago

The Hawks lost the finale of their four-game exhibition tuneup for the 2024-25 season Thursday falling to the Thunder 104-99 in Oklahoma City.

It was the third loss in the four games for the Hawks, who sat most of their regulars with the regular season set to begin Oct. 23 against the Nets. Jalen Johnson, who led the team with 21 points in Wednesday’s game, and hometown hero Trae Young were among several frontline players who didn’t touch the floor against the Thunder.

Kobe Bufkin played a team-high 36 minutes and responded with a game-high 31 points, four assists and three rebounds. Dyson Daniels had 13 points, eight rebounds and four assists in 23 minutes and Onyeka Onkongwu, who didn’t play Wednesday against the Heat, was one of four players with nine points for the Hawks in the loss.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the runnerup for NBA MVP last season, had six points in 20 minutes as the Thunder finished with a 3-1 exhibition record with the victory.

Next up -- the regular season opener against Brooklyn at State Farm Arena. In preparation for the 2024-25 season, the Hawks got some answers to some big questions during the exhibition period - including the readiness of rookie Zaccharie Risacher, who will back up star guard Young, as well as where they need to make defensive adjustments.

But before that, the Hawks will have to make some cuts to reach the 18 players allowed on a regular-season roster. The Hawks currently have 15 players signed to standard deals and three players on two-way contracts. The team signed both Kevon Harris and Daeqwon Plowden to Exhibit 10 contracts and they are the likely players the team could waive and send to its G League affiliate, the College Park Skyhawks.

About the Author

AJC Sports
Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Hawks fall to Heat, face Thunder Thursday in final exhibition game
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Hawks looking to finish strong in final two exhibition games
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Rookie Zaccharie Risacher is key to Hawks' hopes for a playoff return with Trae Young...
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Hawks tap into All-Star festivities for annual open practice
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Hawks fall to Heat, face Thunder Thursday in final exhibition game
Hawks looking to finish strong in final two exhibition games
Hawks lose to 76ers as open-look shots won’t go in
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Patricia Murphy, AJC

OPINION
Patricia Murphy: Meet the Black men in Georgia voting for Trump
Georgia’s high school class of 2024 outperformed national average on ACT
Rare murders of women come to light as Georgia prisons set homicide record