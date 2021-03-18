Hawks donate proceeds from MLK jersey to Women’s Entrepreneurship Initiative

“The Hawks Foundation is committed to using our resources of to drive opportunities for communities of color in the pursuit of equality and access,” said David Lee, executive vice president of the Atlanta Hawks & State Farm Arena and Executive Director of the Hawks Foundation. “We are especially proud, during International Women’s Month, to focus on continuing Dr. King’s work by supporting the development of female entrepreneurs as a vital component of our city’s economic engine.”

The aim of the workshops and pitch competitions is to help more women entrepreneurs launch and grow start-up businesses in Atlanta. Those workshops will focus on best practices and strategy to put businesses on the path to success, particularly in the early stages, and will also cover tech enablement, sales and fulfillment, software development and job creation.

Ultimately, after the competitions, two sets of grants will be awarded, ranging from $5,000 to $15,000.

“Women-led startups need more than ideas to succeed – they also need information on best practices, tactical programming with guidance, and intentional capital to support those ideas,” said Monica Delores Hooks, executive director of the Women’s Entrepreneurship Initiative. “WEI helps to bridge these gaps early-stage female-led companies often face in turning big ideas into bright, successful businesses. We thank the Atlanta Hawks for their partnership and commitment to supporting women entrepreneurs through this exciting pitch competition.”