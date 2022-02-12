Hawks come out flat, play uninspired in loss to Spurs

1. This marked the first game since the Hawks’ front office elected to not make a move at Thursday’s trade deadline, and it just had a bizarre feel to it. The Hawks came out completely flat, didn’t snap to attention until the third quarter and couldn’t get stops, rendering a comeback impossible. Hawks coach Nate McMillan has stated the team wants to finish in one of the top six spots in the Eastern Conference, which means they have to finish the season quite strong, can’t look ahead to the All-Star break and can’t afford losses like this, especially games they enter as the favorite with a clean injury report. In the hunt to get back to .500 for a while now, the Hawks slip to 26-29. The lack of energy was inexplicable, even for McMillan.

“Just flat," McMillan said. “I don't understand where that came from. As we've talked about the last couple days, the position that we're in and the urgency we need to play with, we were just flat. They outworked us, they played harder than us, they executed better than us and that happened for 48 minutes. This is a surprise."

2. A slow start (particularly on defense) put the Hawks in a 17-point hole at one point in the first quarter, and they ended up yielding 43 points in the opening period. Despite a good run from the bench unit to start the second quarter, they still trailed by 17 at halftime. They finally picked up the energy in the third, but still trailed by 16 entering the fourth. Lately, the Hawks have had many a rough start followed by strong fourth-quarter finishes, but after they got the deficit down from 24 to 17 with 5:14 to play thanks to 3-pointers from Trae Young (18 points, 11 assists, four rebounds, five turnovers) and Kevin Huerter (14 points, six rebounds, four assists, two steals, two blocks, two turnovers), it came down to defense again. The Spurs (21-35) put together a 7-0 run that lifted a comeback out of reach.