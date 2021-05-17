Hawks’ Clint Capela finishes as NBA’s top rebounder

The Hawks’ Clint Capela — who did not play in the regular season finale because of some soreness in his left Achilles — finished the season as the league’s top rebounder with 14.3 boards per game.
The 26-year-old Atlanta center is the first Hawk to lead the league in the stat in more than two decades. Dikembe Mutombo led the 1999-2000 season with 14.1 rpg.
Capela, who was acquired via trade last season from Houston, made being in the conversation as one of the league’s best defenders a goal this year.
“I think I’m definitely one of the best at doing it. … I feel that I’m playing the best defense of my career this season, yes, simply because I feel the guys give me the confidence to do so,” he said in April.
Clint Capela stats
Capela ranked first in the NBA in total rebounds per game (14.3), first in offensive rebounds (297) and fifth in defensive boards (606) — all career-high marks. He was third in the league with 2.0 blocks per game — also a career high.
His 26.1% total rebound rate is the team’s best since Dwight Howard in 2016-17.
The Hawks are making their first postseason trip since the 2016 season. They face the Knicks first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.