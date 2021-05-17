Hawks’ Clint Capela finishes as NBA’s top rebounder

Capela ranked first in the NBA in total rebounds per game (14.3), first in offensive rebounds (297) and fifth in defensive boards (606) — all career-high marks. He was third in the league with 2.0 blocks per game — also a career high.

His 26.1% total rebound rate is the team’s best since Dwight Howard in 2016-17.

The Hawks are making their first postseason trip since the 2016 season. They face the Knicks first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.