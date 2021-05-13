Hawks clinch top-six playoff spot with win over Wizards

“You saw a team tonight show some growth, continue to believe in each other, continue to believe in the things that they do out there and found a way to win the game,” interim coach Nate McMillan said. “They played a 48-minute game which is what we’ve been talking about, really, all season long.”

3. Collins has now shot 45.4% from 3-point range (10-22) over his past six games, though none of those were bigger than his go-ahead shot that put the Hawks up by one in the final minute. He finished with 18 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Young, for his part, never doubted that shot would fall: “I knew it was going in. ... He always gets frustrated sometimes when shots don’t go in, and I was just telling him to keep it going, we’re going to need you. And we really did.”

Hawks' Trae Young (left) celebrates with John Collins after Collins hit a three-pointer in the final minute. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com” Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

4. For the third straight game, Young scored 30-plus points, finishing with 33 points (12-for-25 field goals, 2-for-8 from 3, 7-for-7 free throws), eight rebounds and nine assists.

5. With this win, the Hawks crept up to the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference standings, a half-game ahead of the Heat and the Knicks. Although the Hawks are happy to have secured a top-six spot, they’re not satisfied with that, and will aim to finish in fourth place, which would give them homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones was courtside to watch the Atlanta Hawks play the Washington Wizards. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com” Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Stat of the game

5-for-11 (or 45.4%, what the Hawks shot from 3-point range in the fourth quarter after going 5-for-22, or 22.7%, the first three quarters)

Star of the game

Collins (hit a 3-pointer with 24.8 seconds left to give the Hawks their first lead since the first half)

Quotable

“One word to describe my mood is ecstatic.” (Collins on how he felt after the big win)