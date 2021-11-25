Hawks beat Spurs for sixth straight win

2. Bogdan Bogdanovic had 18 points and John Collins added 15 for the Hawks. Clint Capela continued to round into form, finishing with 11 points and 13 rebounds. Eight Hawks scored in double figures.

Bryn Forbes had a season-high 23 points and Dejounte Murray added 22 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds for the Spurs.

Caption Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young (11) drives past San Antonio Spurs' Dejounte Murray during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate) Credit: AP Credit: AP

3. The Hawks opened the second half on a 12-5 run to take a 75-63 lead. San Antonio went 1 of 4 and had two turnovers. The Hawks extended the lead to 89-69 on consecutive 3-pointers by Young and Kevin Huerter, and a 21-footer by Bogdanovic.

4. The Hawks entered the game third in the league in 3-point percentage, shooting 36.7%. They shot 46% (12 for 26) on 3s against the Spurs

5. San Antonio (4-13) lost its sixth straight and is on pace for its worst season since a franchise-low 20-62 in 1997. The Spurs were facing their second straight opponent on an extended winning streak. Phoenix beat San Antonio on Monday for its 13th straight win.

The Hawks are the fourth team to build a 20-point lead against San Antonio this season.

Hawks 124, Spurs 106

Stat of the game: 7 (number of rebounds for the 6-foot-1 point guard Young, finishing second on the team behind Capela)

Star of the game: Young (31 points, 11 assists, two steals)