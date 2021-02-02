Hawks battle Lakers down to final minute, but come up short

3. Young had a season-high 16 assists, and scored 25 points for a double-double. He had success getting to the free-throw line, as well, going 10-for-11 (7-15 FG, 1-4 from 3) and assisted on three straight baskets after being subbed in at the 8:52 mark in the fourth to keep the Hawks in it. He had seven turnovers, though, and took responsibility for those after the game: “We’ve got to do a better job taking care of the ball down the stretch, and it starts with me.”

4. The Lakers edged their season-low in 3′s made by three, going 7-for-23 as the Hawks limited them from distance (30.4%). LA didn’t make a 3-point shot until Kentavious Caldwell-Pope sunk one at the 6:18 mark in the second, and they went just 2-for-11 (18.2%) from 3-point range in the first half. The Hawks shot 37.9% from 3 (11-29) overall.

5. On one hand, it could be viewed as a positive that the Hawks, who are trying to transition from rebuilding to winning, could hang with the Lakers as well as they did. But that’s not how Young or John Collins took it, as both felt the Hawks could have come away with a win, with better execution down the stretch. “It’s tough because we knew as a team, from the start, that we were going to compete with them, we were going to play an entire game, a full game with them, and we knew what it was going to come down to,” Collins said. “The small things. Execution, late-game. And it’s just frustrating to lose like that… But I guess the one thing we can take away is that we can play with anybody.” Collins finished with 22 points and seven rebounds, and Clint Capela added 16 points and 13 rebounds.

Stat of the game

19 (the amount of turnovers the Hawks committed)

Star of the game

Anthony Davis (led the Lakers in scoring)

Quotable

“Just me as a competitor, if you lose, you lose. Obviously I know who we’re going up against, and I felt like we had a chance to win that game.” (Young on how he feels about the Hawks taking the Lakers down to the wire)