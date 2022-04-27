Hawks assess their season after first-round exit

The Hawks improved over the course of the season, winning 26 of their last 40 regular-season games and both of their single-elimination play-in games, against the Charlotte Hornets and Cleveland Cavaliers. But against the top-seeded Miami Heat in the first round, the Hawks struggled against Miami’s defensive pressure and lost the series, 4-1.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Hawks

A day after a season-ending 97-94 loss in Game 5, members of the Hawks met with the media to discuss their perspectives on the season and the team’s direction heading into the summer. Here are some of the things said: