Hawks’ AJ Griffin makes quick impresson in NBA debut

AJ Griffin make a quick impression in his NBA debut.
The Hawks rookie scored five consecutive points when he entered in the fourth quarter of a 126-109 loss to the Hornets at State Farm Arena on Sunday.
Griffin entered as the start of the fourth quarter. He started his career with a steal and a 3-pointer. He got his second steal of the night ripping up a handoff from PJ Washington to Kelly Oubre Jr. then getting a pass from John Collins to set up a fast break layup,
He impressed Trae Young despite the end result. “It’s exciting, it’s good,” Young said, “He’s gonna have a long NBA career. He’s a sponge to learning new things. He wants to do great every time he’s on the court. It’s a start and he can play too at the same time. I was excited for him.”
The swing in momentum led Hornets coach Steve Clippard to call a timeout to thwart a comeback.
Griffin, a first-round pick out of Duke (No. 16 overall), did not play in the Hawks’ first two games of the regular season. A blowout got him into his first game.
Griffin was subbed out at 7:13 left in the fourth quarter and returned with 1:40 remaining.
“Him being ready to go,” Dejounte Murray said of Griffin, “I don’t think you see that from young guys, not being used to playing right away then being thrown in the fire. So got to give respect to him for being ready to come in and compete at a high level.”
When he returned to finish the game, made another 3-pointer. He finished with eight points of 3 of 4 shooting.
Hawks coach Nate McMillan said he brought Griffin in searching for a spark.
“I was looking for some activity,” McMillan said. “We needed shooting, we couldn’t make any shots and I wanted to give him a try. We put him out there and he was able to knock down a shot. Got him out on the floor to bring some type of energy to that lineup.”
