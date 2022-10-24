Hawks’ AJ Griffin makes quick impresson in NBA debut

Griffin, a first-round pick out of Duke (No. 16 overall), did not play in the Hawks’ first two games of the regular season. A blowout got him into his first game.

Griffin was subbed out at 7:13 left in the fourth quarter and returned with 1:40 remaining.

“Him being ready to go,” Dejounte Murray said of Griffin, “I don’t think you see that from young guys, not being used to playing right away then being thrown in the fire. So got to give respect to him for being ready to come in and compete at a high level.”

When he returned to finish the game, made another 3-pointer. He finished with eight points of 3 of 4 shooting.

Hawks coach Nate McMillan said he brought Griffin in searching for a spark.

“I was looking for some activity,” McMillan said. “We needed shooting, we couldn’t make any shots and I wanted to give him a try. We put him out there and he was able to knock down a shot. Got him out on the floor to bring some type of energy to that lineup.”