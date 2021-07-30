Update: Hawks acquire Delon Wright in three-team trade

The Hawks acquired guard Delon Wright from the Kings in a three-way trade involving the Celtics, according to a person familiar with the situation.
In the deal, the Kings acquired Tristan Thompson from the Celtics. The Celtics received Kris Dunn, Bruno Fernando and a 2023 second-round pick from the Hawks.
A six-year veteran, the 6-foot-5 Wright was a first-round draft pick, No. 20 overall, in 2015 by the Raptors. He split last season with the Pistons and Kings. He also has played for the Grizzlies and Mavericks. In 334 career games, Wright has averaged 7.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists.
The Hawks wanted to improve their depth at guard during the offseason.
The Hawk signed Dunn before last season to a two-year, $10 million contract. The guard battled injury all season and appeared in only four regular-season games. The Hawks drafted Fernando in the second round, No. 34 overall, in 2019. In two seasons, he appeared in 89 games and averaged 3.3 points, 3.1 rebounds in 10.6 minutes.