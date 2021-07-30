Update: Hawks acquire Delon Wright in three-team trade

In the deal, the Kings acquired Tristan Thompson from the Celtics. The Celtics received Kris Dunn, Bruno Fernando and a 2023 second-round pick from the Hawks.

A six-year veteran, the 6-foot-5 Wright was a first-round draft pick, No. 20 overall, in 2015 by the Raptors. He split last season with the Pistons and Kings. He also has played for the Grizzlies and Mavericks. In 334 career games, Wright has averaged 7.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists.