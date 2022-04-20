BreakingNews
UPDATE: GDOT pushes Ga. 400 closure back a day
‘Get back home and get back to work’: Hawks quotes from Game 2

Heat forward Jimmy Butler shoots as Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter defends during the first half of Game 2 of a first-round NBA playoff series Tuesday night in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: AP

1 hour ago

After starting their series down 2-0 vs. the No. 1-seed Miami Heat, one of the lone positives for the No. 8-seed Hawks is the series coming to Atlanta for Games 3 and 4.

The Hawks put up a much better fight in Game 2 on Tuesday than in their Game 1 blowout loss, but couldn’t overcome committing 19 turnovers and allowing Jimmy Butler a game-high 45 points. Trae Young had 10 turnovers himself, in addition to his 25 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

After the game, Young expressed frustration with the officiating, with the Heat going 25-for-29 from the line to the Hawks’ 11-for-14 (wing De’Andre Hunter had some moments of frustration in the game, too, with him and Kyle Lowry each receiving technical fouls after jawboning in the first half, going back-and-forth all night). Wing Bogdan Bogdanovic played well, with a team-high 29 points, a scrappy second-half effort keeping the Hawks in it, and the Hawks got a solid game from John Collins in his second game back from injury.

In Game 3 on Friday, taking care of the ball and keeping up the intensity will be key for the Hawks if they want a chance of getting back in the series and avoiding an elimination game in Game 4. Below are some quotes from Hawks players and coach Nate McMillan after Game 2:

… McMillan on questionable calls in the game:

“We’re going to always feel that some calls go against you. You’ve got to, emotions, you have to get back to calm in situations like that, where you feel that some calls have gone against you. And it’s nothing you can do about it once that call is made. So you have to control your emotions and get back to calm so that you can be clear about what you need to do, get to the next possession. And it can’t become a distraction.”

… Young on the Hawks playing more aggressively, but the game coming down to turnovers:

“It’s tough, obviously we felt like we let one slide, but you can’t let it linger too far. We’ve got another game in a couple days. So, obviously, we felt we let one slip away, but if the refs are going to let them be as physical as they are and not call fouls, it’s going to be hard to really do anything anyway. Gotta be a little bit better with knowing where we’ve gotta be and be ready to take care of home.”

… Young on the series returning home, where they’re 20-3 their past 23 games:

“Atlanta has been bringing the energy this past month or two going into the playoffs and going into the postseason. We haven’t played there in a long time, at least it feels like it. We’re ready to get back home and get back to work. Game 3 is going to be loud; it’s going to be fun. We just gotta go home and take care of home. That’s all we’ve got to do.”

… Bogdanovic on playing in Miami and returning to Atlanta:

“They are a really experienced team, and they really show how, the way every team should play at home. They use the energy from the crowd, and it is really tough to play against them here, honestly. But we’ve got to do the same thing at home. We know how our Atlanta Hawks fans are treating us during the season, and I know for the (postseason) it’s going to be even better. So I’m excited to play in front of our fans.”

… Bogdanovic on why the game came down to turnovers:

“Experience. Honestly. A couple of times we should dive to the ball. Maybe we took a step-back, or we did not set a screen, or whatever, but that’s that little experience that makes a difference in games. I felt like they were struggling to get a shot at the end, and then they found their rhythm and momentum back through these experience plays, easy layups and some good possessions defensively. So, all the credit to them the first two games.”

… McMillan on Butler’s success:

“Part of it is he has shooters around him. A lot of times, those guys, your defense is hugging the perimeter and it is giving him opportunities to play, really, one-on-one. Tonight he took advantage of that. He was really good playing and creating and scoring with the space that he had. If you are helping, he will pass the ball and he will give it up to the shooters on the perimeter. Tonight he did a good job of, he found a rhythm and he stayed aggressive. We really just didn’t have an answer for guarding him tonight.”

… McMillan on the health of Collins:

“John hasn’t complained about his foot or his finger. He came out of the first game OK. Tonight, we really did not think about his injuries or anything like that. Our trainers were OK with the minutes that he played. It was really, that issue was really no concern tonight.”

… Hunter on if turnovers decided the game:

“Yeah, I think the game definitely came down to turnovers. I feel like we did a solid job of trying to handle that pressure. I feel like there were times we were rushing a little bit, or maybe a little too aggressive at times. But, I mean, that’s going to happen. We’re not going to win with that many turnovers.”

… Hunter on the importance of homecourt advantage in Atlanta:

“It’s big. We’re going to need everyone who can come out. Just give us that extra boost, that extra energy. It’s going to be much-needed.”

Sarah K. Spencer, a Georgia native and UGA alum, has covered the Hawks for the AJC since 2019.

