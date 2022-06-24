ajc logo
X

Former Sandy Creek star Jabari Smith picked third in NBA draft

Auburn's Jabari Smith (10) speaks during a news conference on Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: AP

Combined ShapeCaption
Auburn's Jabari Smith (10) speaks during a news conference on Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Hawks
By Staff and wire reports
Updated 10 minutes ago

Former Sandy Creek star Jabari Smith was picked third in the NBA draft by the Houston Rockets Thursday night.

As a high school senior, Smith averaged 24 points per game was named the Atlanta Journal-Constitution all-classification player of the year.

Smith played one season at Auburn, averaging 16.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and two assists per game. The power forward was SEC freshman of the year, All-SEC first-team and second-team All-American.

The Orlando Magic selected Duke freshman Paolo Banchero with the No. 1 pick.

Chet Holmgren went second to the Oklahoma City Thunder after the 7-footer led the West Coast Conference in blocked shots, rebounding and shooting percentage at Gonzaga. He looked sharp in his black suit at the draft but may need it to eventually be a bigger size for success in the NBA, as he’s listed at just 195 pounds.

The Houston Rockets took Smith at third, happy to end up with a player who many thought would end up going first. The 6-foot-10 Smith is a natural fit in the current NBA game, able to defend all three frontcourt positions and with a shooting stroke that allowed him to hit 42% behind the arc.

Combined ShapeCaption
Sandy Creek's Jabari Smith (10) dribbles against Cross Creek's Antoine Lorick (23) during the Class 3A boys championship game Friday, March 12, 2021, in Macon. Cross Creek won 57-49. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Sandy Creek's Jabari Smith (10) dribbles against Cross Creek's Antoine Lorick (23) during the Class 3A boys championship game Friday, March 12, 2021, in Macon. Cross Creek won 57-49. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Combined ShapeCaption
Sandy Creek's Jabari Smith (10) dribbles against Cross Creek's Antoine Lorick (23) during the Class 3A boys championship game Friday, March 12, 2021, in Macon. Cross Creek won 57-49. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Banchero averaged 17.2 points in his lone college season, along with 7.8 rebounds and was a third-team Associated Press All-American. There were roars from the crowd at Amway Center — Banchero’s new home court — when NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced just past 8 p.m. that the Magic were on the clock.

“I can’t believe what just happened, honestly,” Banchero said, after embracing his mother — Rhonda Smith-Banchero, a former WNBA player.

The Magic were picking first for the fourth time and they’ve done well with their previous choices. They took Shaquille O’Neal in 1992, traded the rights to Chris Webber for Penny Hardaway the next year, and went with Dwight Howard in 2004.

All eventually reached the NBA Finals with the Magic.

About the Author

Staff and wire reports
Editors' Picks
Braves have built an identity on fighting until the end 9h ago
Braves offense doing damage with two outs
Georgia Bulldogs lose to Texas in battle to sign quarterback Arch Manning
7h ago
Standing-room-only tickets on sale for Freddie Freeman’s return
10h ago
Standing-room-only tickets on sale for Freddie Freeman’s return
10h ago
What you should know about sports gambling in Tennessee
3h ago
The Latest
Nearly $100K stolen in burglary at Vince Carter’s Atlanta mansion
Hawks’ game plan set ahead of Thursday’s NBA draft
AJC Hawks Report podcast: How will Hawks handle offseason and the draft?
Featured
Police said a Buford charitable organization was really an undercover illegal gambling operation.

Credit: Chris Joyner

Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling
Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top