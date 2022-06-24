Former Sandy Creek star Jabari Smith picked third in NBA draft

Former Sandy Creek star Jabari Smith was picked third in the NBA draft by the Houston Rockets Thursday night.
As a high school senior, Smith averaged 24 points per game was named the Atlanta Journal-Constitution all-classification player of the year.
Smith played one season at Auburn, averaging 16.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and two assists per game. The power forward was SEC freshman of the year, All-SEC first-team and second-team All-American.
The Orlando Magic selected Duke freshman Paolo Banchero with the No. 1 pick.
Chet Holmgren went second to the Oklahoma City Thunder after the 7-footer led the West Coast Conference in blocked shots, rebounding and shooting percentage at Gonzaga. He looked sharp in his black suit at the draft but may need it to eventually be a bigger size for success in the NBA, as he’s listed at just 195 pounds.
The Houston Rockets took Smith at third, happy to end up with a player who many thought would end up going first. The 6-foot-10 Smith is a natural fit in the current NBA game, able to defend all three frontcourt positions and with a shooting stroke that allowed him to hit 42% behind the arc.
Banchero averaged 17.2 points in his lone college season, along with 7.8 rebounds and was a third-team Associated Press All-American. There were roars from the crowd at Amway Center — Banchero’s new home court — when NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced just past 8 p.m. that the Magic were on the clock.
“I can’t believe what just happened, honestly,” Banchero said, after embracing his mother — Rhonda Smith-Banchero, a former WNBA player.
The Magic were picking first for the fourth time and they’ve done well with their previous choices. They took Shaquille O’Neal in 1992, traded the rights to Chris Webber for Penny Hardaway the next year, and went with Dwight Howard in 2004.
All eventually reached the NBA Finals with the Magic.
