Former Sandy Creek star Jabari Smith picked third in NBA draft

The Houston Rockets took Smith at third, happy to end up with a player who many thought would end up going first. The 6-foot-10 Smith is a natural fit in the current NBA game, able to defend all three frontcourt positions and with a shooting stroke that allowed him to hit 42% behind the arc.

Combined Shape Caption Sandy Creek's Jabari Smith (10) dribbles against Cross Creek's Antoine Lorick (23) during the Class 3A boys championship game Friday, March 12, 2021, in Macon. Cross Creek won 57-49. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com) Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Combined Shape Caption Sandy Creek's Jabari Smith (10) dribbles against Cross Creek's Antoine Lorick (23) during the Class 3A boys championship game Friday, March 12, 2021, in Macon. Cross Creek won 57-49. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com) Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Banchero averaged 17.2 points in his lone college season, along with 7.8 rebounds and was a third-team Associated Press All-American. There were roars from the crowd at Amway Center — Banchero’s new home court — when NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced just past 8 p.m. that the Magic were on the clock.

“I can’t believe what just happened, honestly,” Banchero said, after embracing his mother — Rhonda Smith-Banchero, a former WNBA player.

The Magic were picking first for the fourth time and they’ve done well with their previous choices. They took Shaquille O’Neal in 1992, traded the rights to Chris Webber for Penny Hardaway the next year, and went with Dwight Howard in 2004.

All eventually reached the NBA Finals with the Magic.