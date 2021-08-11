Draft picks Cooper, Johnson lead Hawks to Summer League win

Sharife Cooper, the No. 48 overall pick in the 2021 draft from Auburn, hit a 3-pointer as time expired to lift the Hawks over the Pacers 84-83 in the NBA Summer League Tuesday in Las Vegas.
Cooper led the Hawks with 21 points and nine assists, while Jalen Johnson added 18 points and 10 rebounds. Johnson was the 20th overall pick in the draft out of Duke.
Skylar Mays scored 16 for the Hawks.
Chris Duarte had 21 points for the Pacers.
The Hawks are 1-1, the Pacers are 0-2.
Atlanta is scheduled to play the 76ers on Thursday.
In Other News