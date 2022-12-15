ajc logo
X

Clint Capela to miss up to two weeks

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Hawks
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The Hawks will be without Clint Capela for up to two weeks with a right calf strain, the team announced Thursday.

The center suffered a right calf injury during the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s loss at Orlando. He underwent an MRI on Thursday in Charlotte, N.C., which revealed the extent of the injury.

ExploreComplete Hawks coverage from the AJC

According to the Hawks, Capela is expected to miss approximately one to two weeks. His return to play will be updated as appropriate.

About the Author

Follow Lauren Williams on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

If Braves don’t retain Dansby Swanson it won’t be because they can’t afford it2h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Georgia Tech hires Norval McKenzie to coach running backs
3h ago

Credit: Stan Awtrey/AJC

GHSA signs 3-year deal to bring football finals back to Mercedes-Benz Stadium
3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons’ Drake London could benefit from QB switch to Desmond Ridder
8h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons’ Drake London could benefit from QB switch to Desmond Ridder
8h ago

Credit: Jonathan Newton

When Georgia Tech’s Buster Faulkner was Parkview’s quarterback
The Latest

Hawks give up ‘kind of ridiculous’ 50 first-quarter points, fall to Magic
18h ago
Jaren Jackson blocks 8 shots as Grizzlies blast short-handed Hawks
Hawks’ Trae Young fined for end-of-game celebration
Featured

Menorah lightings, Cricket Celebration Bowl and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta...
4h ago
Atlanta’s Celebration Bowl puts HBCU football in national spotlight
12h ago
Chatham County grand jury indicts mother in murder of toddler Quinton Simon
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top