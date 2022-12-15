Clint Capela to miss up to two weeks

The Hawks will be without Clint Capela for up to two weeks with a right calf strain, the team announced Thursday.
The center suffered a right calf injury during the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s loss at Orlando. He underwent an MRI on Thursday in Charlotte, N.C., which revealed the extent of the injury.
According to the Hawks, Capela is expected to miss approximately one to two weeks. His return to play will be updated as appropriate.
