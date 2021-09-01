ajc logo
X

Clint Capela agrees to two-year, $42 million extension with Hawks

Hawks defenders John Collins and Clint Capela (right) go up for the rebound against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)
Caption
Hawks defenders John Collins and Clint Capela (right) go up for the rebound against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Atlanta Hawks
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago

The Hawks and center Clint Capela have agreed to a two-year extension, which will keep Capela under contract in Atlanta through the 2024-25 season.

The deal is for $42 million, but could reach as high as $46 million via incentives, according to a person familiar with the situation. ESPN first reported the news.

Capela is coming off a sensational year with the Hawks, leading the league in rebounding with a career-high 14.3 per game, adding 15.2 points and two blocks. His physical presence and voice on defense elevated the team’s ceiling and helped the Hawks to a historic playoff run, going from 20-47 the season before last to winning two games in the Eastern Conference finals.

In Other News
1
Hawks sign Skylar Mays to two-way contract
2
Nick Van Exel returns to Hawks coaching staff
3
Big difference: Hawks will play 19 nationally televised games
4
Hawks announce exhibition schedule
5
Hawks’ Jalen Johnson nets first-team honors at summer league
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top