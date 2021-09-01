Clint Capela agrees to two-year, $42 million extension with Hawks

The deal is for $42 million, but could reach as high as $46 million via incentives, according to a person familiar with the situation. ESPN first reported the news.

Capela is coming off a sensational year with the Hawks, leading the league in rebounding with a career-high 14.3 per game, adding 15.2 points and two blocks. His physical presence and voice on defense elevated the team’s ceiling and helped the Hawks to a historic playoff run, going from 20-47 the season before last to winning two games in the Eastern Conference finals.