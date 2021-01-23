Capela records triple-double, Young scores 43 in Hawks’ win

1. In less than 12 minutes of playing time, Capela had already tied his career-high in blocks with six. Capela, who has been unstoppable lately, eventually got to 10 blocks and recorded his first triple-double, adding 13 points and 19 rebounds. The Timberwolves (3-11) couldn’t do anything to stop him or evade him on defense. Capela became the third Hawk to block 10 shots in a game, joining Dikembe Mutombo and Josh Smith. In the win vs. Detroit Wednesday, Capela recorded a career-high 26 rebounds. “Obviously Clint, he’s turning himself into a different force defensively, and on the glass,” Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce said. “To back up what he did the other night with what he did tonight, with the 10 blocks and the triple-double, is amazing.”

2. Young was red-hot in Friday’s win, adding 43 points in 31 minutes and tying a career-high in 3-pointers with eight. He went 14-for-22 from the field (63.6%), 8-for-12 from 3-point range (66.7%) and 7-for-7 from the free-throw line, adding five assists and four rebounds, with seven turnovers. For a few games now, he’s looked back to his old self shooting the ball, after largely struggling from the field, particularly from 3-point range, when the Hawks went 1-6 from Jan. 2-16. “I’ve worked too hard to let a couple games of me not shooting well affect me,” Young said. “I’ve put in the work and I know it’s going to pay off eventually. So for me, while everybody was worried, or even if they weren’t, for me, I’m never worried about my game, because I know the work I put in.”