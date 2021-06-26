Bucks get the 3-pointer working in rout of Hawks

* Giannis Antetokounmpo has the longest 30-point/10-rebound streak in Bucks playoff history after he tallied his sixth with 34 points and 12 rebounds in Game 1. He had been tied with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The streak ended in Game 2 as Antetokounmpo finished with 25 points and nine rebounds - only because he didn’t play in the fourth quarter with the Bucks leading by 40 points.

Defending Trae

Reggie Miller, the Hall of Famer serving as an analyst for TNT during the Eastern Conference finals, knows what it takes for Trae Young to perform as well as he has, especially in the playoffs. “It’s confidence,” Miller said before Game 2. “It’s his confidence that I love the most about him. People see borderline cocky. I don’t mind that. I like a guy who is confident in his skills. People have to understand how hard it takes, not only to be a professional athlete, but the skill set that Trae has in the shooting, the dribbling, the tear drop, the floater, the runners. Countless hours in the guy. I respect that because I’ve been there. I know that. There is a lot of sacrifice that goes into that. I like the confidence.”

Bucks 125, Hawks 91 (box score)

Standing-room only

The Hawks announced Friday that Sunday’s Game 3 in Atlanta is officially a sellout. There will be a limited number of standing-room only tickets for the game at State Farm Arena. Game 4 will also be in Atlanta on Tuesday.

He’s back … finally

Cam Reddish returned to the court for the first time since Feb. 21. Out with an Achilles injury, Reddish appeared in only 26 games and missed 55 games, including the playoffs. He entered Game 2 with 4:56 remaining in the second quarter. He finished with 11 points in 17 minutes.

Yikes

The Bucks closed the first half on a 26-5 run and took a 77-45 lead into intermission, a 32-point advantage. The lead was 40 points by the end of the third quarter. Both teams emptied their benches to start the final quarter.

Injury report

Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness) remained on the Hawks injury list as questionable for Game 2. Before the game it was announced the Bogdanovic would be available for the game and he again started. He finished with eight points, on 3 of 6 shooting, including two 3-pointers, in 18 minutes. Kevin Huerter (left ankle soreness) and Reddish (right Achilles soreness), who were on the injury report prior to Game 1, were not listed. De’Andre Hunter (right meniscus surgery) and Brandon Goodwin (minor respiratory condition) were out and inactive. Nathan Knight left the game in the fourth quarter when he took a hard foul and landed on his back.