Bogdanovic’s knee brace removed; activity ramped up

122820 ATLANTA: Atlanta Hawks Bogdan Bogdanovic reacts to hitting a three against the Detroit Pistons in a NBA basketball game on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”

By Sarah K. Spencer, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Bogdan Bogdanovic, who suffered an avulsion fracture in his right knee in the Hawks’ loss to the Hornets Jan. 9, has been cleared to include more range of motion in his rehab and conditioning activities, the team announced.

That includes on-court work. His knee brace has been removed, which is a good sign.

Since Bogdanovic has been injured, the team has not given an official timeline of how much time he’s expected to miss.

In nine games this season (23.7 minutes per game), Bogdanovic was averaging 9.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists. Although he wasn’t scoring at a high level, the Hawks are missing Bogdanovic’s ability to create and his ability to get hot from 3-point range.

