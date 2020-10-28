Atlanta Hawks partners with Nike to grow girls sports

The Atlanta Hawks are one of 38 teams participating in the second season of the program. Applications will be accepted through Dec. 4 for two Co-Captains, who will lead the development of an idea to grow sports for girls. The Hawks' Game Growers team will develop and test their idea, creating a Game Plan to grow sports participation for girls right here in Atlanta. New this season will be the addition of Game Growers Teammates, who are girls 13 years or older in seventh or eighth grade who support Co-Captains on their journey.

By age 14, girls are dropping out of sport at twice the rate of boys. According to a 2018 study from the Women’s Sports Foundation, nearly 40 percent of girls don’t participate in sport, versus 25 percent of boys.