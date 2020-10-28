Atlanta Hawks partners with Nike to grow girls sports

The Atlanta Hawks take sport for girls seriously and are proud to announce a partnership with Nike, the WNBA and NBA for Season Two of Game Growers, a unique and empowering opportunity for girls 13 years or older in seventh or eighth grade to share their ideas on how to encourage more girls to play sports.
The Atlanta Hawks are one of 38 teams participating in the second season of the program. Applications will be accepted through Dec. 4 for two Co-Captains, who will lead the development of an idea to grow sports for girls. The Hawks' Game Growers team will develop and test their idea, creating a Game Plan to grow sports participation for girls right here in Atlanta. New this season will be the addition of Game Growers Teammates, who are girls 13 years or older in seventh or eighth grade who support Co-Captains on their journey.
By age 14, girls are dropping out of sport at twice the rate of boys. According to a 2018 study from the Women’s Sports Foundation, nearly 40 percent of girls don’t participate in sport, versus 25 percent of boys.
Sign up at www.gamegrowers.com.
Game Growers participants will be notified by Jan.15 and will earn a chance to develop their ideas to get more girls playing sports. These ideas – known as the Game Growers Game Plans – will be shared on the website in Spring 2021.
Game Growers projects in Season One embodied five key themes, which collectively create a sport environment where girls are included, valued and supported:
- CREATE CONNECTION: Promote teamwork, community and skill-building through sport without the need for a “winner.”
- BRAVE, NOT PERFECT: Build and instill confidence by learning the fundamentals of the game through compassion, creativity and risk-taking.
- GIRL CHECK: Empower girls to get involved through programs that focus on female mentorship and girls-only camps.
- LET HER COMPETE: Create diverse opportunities, including multi-sport clinics, co-ed and mixed-age group events, that empower girls to free their competitive drive.
- PROGRESS, NOT OUTCOMES: Support girls as they find ways to access resources that will break down barriers over time.
Information: www.nike.com/madetoplay.